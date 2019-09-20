Fort Zumwalt North trounced Liberty (Wentzville) 42-7 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt North were Chris Futrell, Cairo Payne each with two rushing touchdowns, Izaiah Hartrup and Jack Newcomb each with a rushing touchdown. Zach Dotson led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (4-0) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-2) visits Washington on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.