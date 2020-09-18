 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North trounces Washington
Recap: Fort Zumwalt North trounces Washington

Fort Zumwalt North upended visiting Washington 42-7 Friday.

Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt North were Chris Futrell with two rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown, Tyler Oakes with two receiving touchdowns and DJ Jones with a rushing touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt North (3-1) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Washington (3-1) will be away at Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

