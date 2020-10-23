Recap: Fort Zumwalt North upends Marquette

Fort Zumwalt North breezed by visiting Marquette 35-16 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Fort Zumwalt North. Key rushers included Jack Newcomb with two rushing touchdowns, Chris Futrell and Kylen Watson each with a rushing touchdown.
Chris Reckel also contributed for Fort Zumwalt North with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Marquette were Christopher Kreh with two rushing touchdowns and Collin Fisk with a field goal.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.