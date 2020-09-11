Recap: Fort Zumwalt North upends Timberland

Chris Futrell notched four rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 41-21 victory over visiting Timberland Friday.
Other players with numbers for Fort Zumwalt North were DJ Jones and Tyler Oakes each with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (2-1) plays at home against Washington on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Timberland (1-2) will host Holt on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
