Recap: Fort Zumwalt North waltzes over Battle

Chris Futrell notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt North to a 35-14 victory over Battle Friday at Battle.
Other players with numbers for Fort Zumwalt North were Jack Newcomb and Tyler Oakes each with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Battle were Kahleel Dampier and Rickie Dunn each with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt North (11-1) hosts Jackson on Friday, November 27 at 7 p.m.
