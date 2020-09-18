 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South defeats Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt South slipped past visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 28-25 Friday.

Leading the way offensively for Liberty (Wentzville) were Blake Seaton with three rushing touchdowns and Colby Adelsberger with a rushing touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt South (2-2) hosts Washington on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (2-2) will host Francis Howell North on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

