Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Fort Zumwalt East
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt South toppled Fort Zumwalt East 28-21 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Keijuan Howard with two rushing touchdowns, Zach Bensing and Chase Bensing each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns and Landon Oxford with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt South (3-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-5) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

