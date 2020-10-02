Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt South toppled Fort Zumwalt East 28-21 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.
Adding offensive numbers for Fort Zumwalt South were Keijuan Howard with two rushing touchdowns, Zach Bensing and Chase Bensing each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Fort Zumwalt East were Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns and Landon Oxford with a receiving touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt South (3-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-5) goes on the road to play Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.