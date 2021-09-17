 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Liberty (Wentzville)
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South topples Liberty (Wentzville)

Fort Zumwalt South beat Liberty (Wentzville) 31-20 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).

Fort Zumwalt South got offensive contributions from Jay Higgins with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Bensing, Amir Purdy each with a receiving touchdown and Jackson Tankersley with a field goal. Liberty (Wentzville) got offensive contributions from Jordan Bishop, Marquise Williams each with a rushing touchdown and Alexander Fillner with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt South (2-2) travels to Washington on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-3) will play at Francis Howell North on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

