Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Fort Zumwalt East
Recap: Fort Zumwalt South tops Fort Zumwalt East

Fort Zumwalt South beat Fort Zumwalt East 28-21 Friday at Fort Zumwalt East.

Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt South were Keijuan Howard with two rushing touchdowns and Zach Bensing with two receiving touchdowns. Contributing offensively for Fort Zumwalt East were Tyler Lindemann with two rushing touchdowns and Landon Oxford with a receiving touchdown.

Fort Zumwalt South (3-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (1-5) travels to Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

