Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan

Fort Zumwalt West trailed by nine after the first half but rallied for a 28-16 win over Troy Buchanan Friday at Troy Buchanan.
Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt West were Liam Webb, Mike Ludwig each with a rushing touchdown and Peyton Kraus with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for Troy Buchanan were Zach Collins with two rushing touchdowns and Mason Gessert with a field goal.
Fort Zumwalt West (2-6) hosts Jefferson City on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-5) plays at Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.