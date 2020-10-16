 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan
0 comments

Recap: Fort Zumwalt West beats Troy Buchanan

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fort Zumwalt West trailed by nine after the first half but rallied for a 28-16 win over Troy Buchanan Friday at Troy Buchanan.

Key offensive players for Fort Zumwalt West were Liam Webb, Mike Ludwig each with a rushing touchdown and Peyton Kraus with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for Troy Buchanan were Zach Collins with two rushing touchdowns and Mason Gessert with a field goal.

Fort Zumwalt West (2-6) hosts Jefferson City on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-5) plays at Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports