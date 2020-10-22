 Skip to main content
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Jefferson City
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West defeats Jefferson City

Kyle Nunn scored two rushing touchdowns to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 23-20 win over Jefferson City Thursday at Jefferson City.

Also contributing offensively for Fort Zumwalt West were Darius Jones with a rushing touchdown and Cody Gough with a field goal. Adding offensive numbers for Jefferson City were David Bethune, Jacob Duke each with a rushing touchdown and Nick Williams with a receiving touchdown.

