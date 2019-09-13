Fort Zumwalt West trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 35-14 win over Belleville West Friday at Belleville West.
Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt West were Max Koviak with two receiving touchdowns, James Strauss with a rushing touchdown, Caleb Greiner and Chris Kerr each with a receiving touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Belleville West were Jordan Bruce and Jack McCloskey each with a rushing touchdown.
Fort Zumwalt West (2-1) hosts Troy Buchanan on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Belleville West (1-2) will play at East St. Louis on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.