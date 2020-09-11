Recap: Fox topples Borgia

Fox topped visiting Borgia 25-20 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Contributing to their ground game were Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey and Jake Waters each with a rushing touchdown.
Borgia got offensive contributions from Sam Heggemann with a rushing touchdown, Alec Riegel and Sam Schmidt each with a receiving touchdown.
Fox (3-0) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Borgia (2-1) travels to Helias on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
