 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fox tops Borgia
0 comments

Recap: Fox tops Borgia

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months

Fox topped visiting Borgia 25-20 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Fox. Leading rushers were Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey and Jake Waters each with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing points for Borgia were Sam Heggemann with a rushing touchdown, Alec Riegel and Sam Schmidt each with a receiving touchdown.

Fox (3-0) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Borgia (2-1) plays at Helias on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports