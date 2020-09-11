Recap: Fox tops Borgia

Fox topped visiting Borgia 25-20 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Fox. Leading rushers were Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey and Jake Waters each with a rushing touchdown.
Contributing points for Borgia were Sam Heggemann with a rushing touchdown, Alec Riegel and Sam Schmidt each with a receiving touchdown.
Fox (3-0) plays at home against Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. Borgia (2-1) plays at Helias on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.