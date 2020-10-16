Recap: Fox triumphs over De Soto

Fox toppled visiting De Soto 49-7 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Leading rushers were Grant Gibson, Brock Inman each with three rushing touchdowns and Jahaud Thompson with a rushing touchdown.
Levi Fischer led the way for De Soto with a receiving touchdown.
Fox (6-1) travels to Ladue on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. De Soto (0-6) hosts Potosi on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.
