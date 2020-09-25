 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fox triumphs over St. Dominic
0 comments

Recap: Fox triumphs over St. Dominic

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fox toppled St. Dominic 42-10 Friday at St. Dominic.

Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman with three rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey with two rushing touchdowns and Jake Waters with a rushing touchdown.

Contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Matthew Willenbrink with a receiving touchdown and Jack Heinrich with a field goal.

Fox (5-0) will host Jackson on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (3-2) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports