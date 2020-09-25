Recap: Fox triumphs over St. Dominic

Fox toppled St. Dominic 42-10 Friday at St. Dominic.
Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman with three rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey with two rushing touchdowns and Jake Waters with a rushing touchdown.
Contributing offensively for St. Dominic were Matthew Willenbrink with a receiving touchdown and Jack Heinrich with a field goal.
Fox (5-0) will host Jackson on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (3-2) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
