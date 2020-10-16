 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fox trounces De Soto
0 comments

Recap: Fox trounces De Soto

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fox trounced visiting De Soto 49-7 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Contributing to their ground game were Grant Gibson, Brock Inman each with three rushing touchdowns and Jahaud Thompson with a rushing touchdown.

Levi Fischer led the way for De Soto with a receiving touchdown.

Fox (6-1) travels to Ladue on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. De Soto (0-6) hosts Potosi on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports