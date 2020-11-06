Recap: Fox upends Lafayette

Fox waltzed over visiting Lafayette 49-28 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Jahaud Thompson with three rushing touchdowns, Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns and Chase Maxey with a rushing touchdown.
Ethan Phillips also contributed for Fox with a returning touchdown. Contributing for Lafayette were Owen Butler and Jude Tenny each with two receiving touchdowns.
Fox (9-1) plays at home against Lindbergh on Friday, November 13.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.