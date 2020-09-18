Recap: Fox upends Northwest Cedar Hill

Fox upended visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 26-0 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey and Jake Waters each with a rushing touchdown.
Fox (4-0) will be away at St. Dominic on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-2) will host Webster Groves on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
