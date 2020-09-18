 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Fox upends Northwest Cedar Hill
0 comments

Recap: Fox upends Northwest Cedar Hill

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Fox upended visiting Northwest Cedar Hill 26-0 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns, Chase Maxey and Jake Waters each with a rushing touchdown.

Fox (4-0) will be away at St. Dominic on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m. Northwest Cedar Hill (2-2) will host Webster Groves on Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports