Team up with us for 99¢

Fox defeated visiting Seckman 41-26 Friday.

Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman, Chase Maxey each with two rushing touchdowns and Carson Elwood with a rushing touchdown.

Luke Pisoni also contributed for Fox with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Seckman were Luckas Salsman with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Anthony Chellew with a rushing touchdown.

Fox (6-2) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Seckman (2-6) hosts Eureka on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.