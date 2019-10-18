Fox defeated visiting Seckman 41-26 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Fox. Key rushers included Brock Inman, Chase Maxey each with two rushing touchdowns and Carson Elwood with a rushing touchdown.
Luke Pisoni also contributed for Fox with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Seckman were Luckas Salsman with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Anthony Chellew with a rushing touchdown.
Fox (6-2) goes on the road to play Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Seckman (2-6) hosts Eureka on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.