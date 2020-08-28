Recap: Fox upends Timberland

Chase Maxey scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Fox to a 35-14 win over Timberland Friday at Timberland.
Jahaud Thompson also contributed for Fox with two rushing touchdowns. Contributing points for Timberland were Caden Frey with a receiving touchdown and Josh Gibbs with a returning touchdown.
Fox (1-0) plays at home against Seckman on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Timberland (0-1) will be away at Liberty (Wentzville) on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
