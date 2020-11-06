Recap: Fox waltzes over Lafayette

Fox defeated visiting Lafayette 49-28 Friday.
Running the ball was key for Fox. Leading rushers were Jahaud Thompson with three rushing touchdowns, Brock Inman with two rushing touchdowns and Chase Maxey with a rushing touchdown.
Ethan Phillips also contributed for Fox with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Lafayette were Owen Butler and Jude Tenny each with two receiving touchdowns.
