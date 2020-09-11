 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central beats Francis Howell North
Francis Howell Central beat visiting Francis Howell North 20-7 Friday.

Running the ball was key for Francis Howell Central. Contributing to their ground game were Parker Frye, Kaden Hart and Dominick Slivinski each with a rushing touchdown.

Scott Oelze was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with a receiving touchdown.

Francis Howell Central (2-1) visits Troy Buchanan on Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

