Recap: Francis Howell Central waltzes over Fort Zumwalt East

Francis Howell Central waltzed over visiting Fort Zumwalt East 26-7 Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell Central were Parker Frye, Kaden Hart each with a rushing touchdown, Dominick Slivinski with a returning touchdown and Khristian Humes with a safety. Joshua Johnston led Fort Zumwalt East with a receiving touchdown.
Francis Howell Central (1-0) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) hosts Holt on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.
