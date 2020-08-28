 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell Central waltzes over Fort Zumwalt East
Recap: Francis Howell Central waltzes over Fort Zumwalt East

Francis Howell Central waltzed over visiting Fort Zumwalt East 26-7 Friday.

Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell Central were Parker Frye, Kaden Hart each with a rushing touchdown, Dominick Slivinski with a returning touchdown and Khristian Humes with a safety. Joshua Johnston led Fort Zumwalt East with a receiving touchdown.

Francis Howell Central (1-0) visits Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (0-1) hosts Holt on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m.

