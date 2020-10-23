 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell tops Rock Bridge
Francis Howell beat visiting Rock Bridge 27-21 in overtime on Friday.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Francis Howell. Leading receivers were Jackson Hetzel, Jack Meyer and Reid Weber each with a receiving touchdown.

Alex Pipes also contributed for Francis Howell with a rushing touchdown. Rock Bridge got offensive contributions from Payton Messer with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Nathan Dent with a rushing touchdown.

