Francis Howell triumphed over visiting Francis Howell North 48-7 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Francis Howell. Contributing to their ground game were Gideon Niboh with three rushing touchdowns, Zach Robbins with two rushing touchdowns and Bennett Green with a rushing touchdown.
Jackson Hetzel also contributed for Francis Howell with a receiving touchdown. Dontrell Woods was the leading scorer for Francis Howell North with a receiving touchdown.
Francis Howell (6-1) travels to Holt on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Francis Howell North (1-6) plays at Troy Buchanan on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.