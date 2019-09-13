Francis Howell pounded Granite City 51-3 Friday at Granite City.
Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell were Gideon Niboh with three rushing touchdowns, Bennett Green with a rushing touchdown, Parker Florea, Jackson Hetzel and Alex Pipes each with a receiving touchdown. Chase Reeves led the way for Granite City with a field goal.
Francis Howell (2-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Granite City (0-3) will play Carnahan at Cleveland on Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m.