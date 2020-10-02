 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Holt
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Holt

Francis Howell triumphed over Holt 56-28 Friday at Holt.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Francis Howell. Contributing to their ground game were Dane Mohrmann with three rushing touchdowns, Mark Harden and Brady Hultman each with a rushing touchdown.

Also adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell were Quincy Morris with two receiving touchdowns and Brett Norfleet with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Holt were Colin Bunner with two receiving touchdowns, Kyle Wuebbeling with a rushing touchdown and Dallas Winner-Johnson with a receiving touchdown.

Francis Howell (4-1) hosts Francis Howell Central on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Holt (5-1) visits Troy Buchanan on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

