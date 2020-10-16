 Skip to main content
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Timberland
Recap: Francis Howell triumphs over Timberland

Francis Howell trounced visiting Timberland 41-13 Friday.

Adding offensive numbers for Francis Howell were Jackson Hetzel with two receiving touchdowns, Brady Hultman, Dane Mohrmann, Alex Pipes each with a rushing touchdown and Kendall Gurley with a receiving touchdown. Contributing for Timberland were Caden Frey and Travis Reeves each with a receiving touchdown.

Francis Howell (6-1) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Timberland (2-5) will host Fort Zumwalt South on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

