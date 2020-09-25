Recap: Francis Howell trounces Troy Buchanan

Francis Howell toppled visiting Troy Buchanan 57-28 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell were Dane Mohrmann with four rushing touchdowns, Quincy Morris, Jackson Hetzel and Jesse Versheldon each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Troy Buchanan were Austin Wenzel with two rushing touchdowns, Nick Bova and Kayden Ulhmeyer each with a rushing touchdown.
Francis Howell (3-1) will play at Holt on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-2) will be away at Timberland on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
