 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Francis Howell trounces Troy Buchanan
0 comments

Recap: Francis Howell trounces Troy Buchanan

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Francis Howell toppled visiting Troy Buchanan 57-28 Friday.

Leading the way offensively for Francis Howell were Dane Mohrmann with four rushing touchdowns, Quincy Morris, Jackson Hetzel and Jesse Versheldon each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Troy Buchanan were Austin Wenzel with two rushing touchdowns, Nick Bova and Kayden Ulhmeyer each with a rushing touchdown.

Francis Howell (3-1) will play at Holt on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m. Troy Buchanan (3-2) will be away at Timberland on Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports