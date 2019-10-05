Gideon Niboh notched three rushing touchdowns to lead Francis Howell to a 31-10 victory over Fort Zumwalt West Saturday at Fort Zumwalt West.
Other players tallying for Francis Howell were Jackson Hetzel with a receiving touchdown and Josh Deal with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Fort Zumwalt West were Chris Kerr with a receiving touchdown and Matt Lange with a field goal.
Francis Howell (5-1) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Friday at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (4-2) visits Holt on Friday at 7 p.m.