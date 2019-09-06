Gateway STEM trailed by eight after the first half but rallied for a 40-38 win over visiting Jennings Friday.
Adding offensive numbers for Gateway STEM were Demontay Love with three receiving touchdowns, John Conner and Erion Jackson each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for Jennings were Brandon Tate two rushing touchdowns and Stacy Taylor a rushing touchdown.
Gateway STEM (1-1) plays at home against Miller Career on Friday, September 13 at 6 p.m. Jennings (0-2) will be away at Clayton on Thursday at 6 p.m.