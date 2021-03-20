Recap: Gateway STEM upends Miller Career

Gateway STEM breezed by visiting Miller Career 38-12 Saturday.
Contributing offensively for Gateway STEM were John Conner, Anthony Dickerson, Erion Jackson each with a rushing touchdown, Herven Cogio and Devon Johnson each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Miller Career were Jacqueem Jones-Snipes and Bernard Williams each with a receiving touchdown.
Gateway STEM (2-0) plays Carnahan at Cleveland on Saturday, April 3 at noon. Miller Career (0-2) travels to Roosevelt on Saturday, April 24 at noon.