Gateway STEM breezed by Soldan 38-12 Saturday at Soldan.
Contributing offensively for Gateway STEM were John Conner, Erion Jackson each with a rushing touchdown, Demontay Love, King Taylor and Jalen Williams each with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for Soldan were Mike Rice with a rushing touchdown and Brandon Bunting with a receiving touchdown.
Gateway STEM (3-1) plays Vashon at Cleveland on Saturday, September 28. Soldan (1-3) plays Miller Career at Southwest, MO on Saturday, September 28 at 1 p.m.