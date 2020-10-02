 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Grandview defeats Herculaneum
0 comments

Recap: Grandview defeats Herculaneum

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Grandview squeaked by Herculaneum 14-12 Friday at Herculaneum.

Running the ball was key for Grandview. Key rushers included Jakob Brand and David Creath each with a rushing touchdown.

Key offensive players for Herculaneum were Mike Moloney and Cole Myers each with a rushing touchdown.

Grandview (4-1) plays at home against Jefferson on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (0-4) will be away at Crystal City on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports