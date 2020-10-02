Recap: Grandview defeats Herculaneum

Grandview squeaked by Herculaneum 14-12 Friday at Herculaneum.
Running the ball was key for Grandview. Key rushers included Jakob Brand and David Creath each with a rushing touchdown.
Key offensive players for Herculaneum were Mike Moloney and Cole Myers each with a rushing touchdown.
Grandview (4-1) plays at home against Jefferson on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m. Herculaneum (0-4) will be away at Crystal City on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
