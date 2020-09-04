Recap: Grandview triumphs over Crystal City

Grandview triumphed over visiting Crystal City 42-12 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Grandview. Leading rushers were Chase Wilson with three rushing touchdowns and Jakob Brand with a rushing touchdown.
Grandview also got offensive contributions from Clayton Riddle with a receiving touchdown and Eric O'Brien with a returning touchdown.
Grandview (2-0) will play at St. Pius X on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m. Crystal City (0-2) plays at home against Bayless on Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.