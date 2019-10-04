Granite City beat Collinsville 54-49 Friday at Collinsville.
Key offensive contributors for Granite City were Freddy Edwards with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Kayshawn White with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown, Sebastian Turner with two receiving touchdowns and Reide Wilson with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Collinsville included Aaron Molton with four rushing touchdowns and Jayden Nabors with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.
Granite City (2-4) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. Collinsville (0-6) will play at Mattoon on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.