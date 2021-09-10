Recap: Hazelwood Central tops Eureka

Hazelwood Central topped Eureka 25-20 Friday at Eureka.

Passing played a key role in the win for Hazelwood Central. Leading receivers were Armani Turner with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and ClayShaun Davis with a receiving touchdown.

Eric Brown also contributed for Hazelwood Central with a returning touchdown. Contributing points for Eureka were Kevin Emmanuel with two rushing touchdowns and Bryce Clark with two field goals.

Hazelwood Central (3-0) hosts Seckman on Saturday, September 18 at noon. Eureka (2-1) hosts Lafayette on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.