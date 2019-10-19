Hazelwood Central triumphed over visiting Riverview Gardens 55-14 Saturday.
Hazelwood Central (3-5) travels to McCluer North on Saturday, October 26 at noon. Riverview Gardens (0-8) will play at McCluer on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m.
