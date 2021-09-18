Recap: Hazelwood Central trounces Seckman

Hazelwood Central trounced visiting Seckman 46-13 Saturday.

Running the ball was key for Hazelwood Central. Contributing to their ground game were Lionel Banks with three rushing touchdowns and Jamarion Price with two rushing touchdowns.

Also adding offensive numbers for Hazelwood Central were Kyle Taylor Jr. and Armani Turner each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Seckman included Will Ladek and Cole Ruble each with a receiving touchdown.

Hazelwood Central (4-0) visits Kirkwood on Friday at 7 p.m. Seckman (3-1) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 7 p.m.