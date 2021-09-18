 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hazelwood Central trounces Seckman
0 comments

Recap: Hazelwood Central trounces Seckman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hazelwood Central trounced visiting Seckman 46-13 Saturday.

Running the ball was key for Hazelwood Central. Contributing to their ground game were Lionel Banks with three rushing touchdowns and Jamarion Price with two rushing touchdowns.

Also adding offensive numbers for Hazelwood Central were Kyle Taylor Jr. and Armani Turner each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Seckman included Will Ladek and Cole Ruble each with a receiving touchdown.

Hazelwood Central (4-0) visits Kirkwood on Friday at 7 p.m. Seckman (3-1) plays at home against Mehlville on Friday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News