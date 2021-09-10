 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hazelwood West topples Ritenour
0 comments

Recap: Hazelwood West topples Ritenour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hazelwood West topped visiting Ritenour 28-21 Friday.

Leading the way offensively for Hazelwood West were Shaun Blackmon, Ja'Tarius McKinney each with a rushing touchdown, Jayvion Brock and Romano Gines each with a receiving touchdown. Ritenour got points from Elijah Fry with two rushing touchdowns and Leon Mitch-Williams with a returning touchdown.

Hazelwood West (2-1) will host Oakville on Friday, September 17 at 4:15 p.m. Ritenour (0-3) plays at Parkway South on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News