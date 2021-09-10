Recap: Hazelwood West topples Ritenour

Hazelwood West topped visiting Ritenour 28-21 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Hazelwood West were Shaun Blackmon, Ja'Tarius McKinney each with a rushing touchdown, Jayvion Brock and Romano Gines each with a receiving touchdown. Ritenour got points from Elijah Fry with two rushing touchdowns and Leon Mitch-Williams with a returning touchdown.
Hazelwood West (2-1) will host Oakville on Friday, September 17 at 4:15 p.m. Ritenour (0-3) plays at Parkway South on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
