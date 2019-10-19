Hazelwood West topped visiting McCluer North 31-22 Saturday.
Hazelwood West (7-1) will host Hazelwood East on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. McCluer North (6-2) plays at home against Hazelwood Central on Saturday, October 26 at noon.
