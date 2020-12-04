 Skip to main content
Recap: Helias beats MICDS
  • 0
Helias beat MICDS 35-30 Friday at Jefferson City.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Helias. Leading rushers were Alex Clement and Jake Weaver each with two rushing touchdowns.

Cole Stumpe also contributed for Helias with a receiving touchdown. Contributing points for MICDS were Reagan Andrew with two rushing touchdowns, Steven Hall, Will Kacmarek each with a rushing touchdown and Landon Gelven with a field goal.

