Recap: Helias tops Cardinal Ritter

Helias beat visiting Cardinal Ritter 27-18 Friday.
Running played a key role in the win for Helias. Leading rushers were Jake Weaver with two rushing touchdowns and Ryan Klahr with a rushing touchdown.
Cole Stumpe also contributed for Helias with a receiving touchdown. Contributing offensively for Cardinal Ritter were Luther Burden III and Amaryrious Edwards each with a receiving touchdown.
