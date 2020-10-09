 Skip to main content
Recap: Herculaneum upends Crystal City
Herculaneum defeated Crystal City 38-20 Friday at Crystal City.

Running the ball was key for Herculaneum. Contributing to their ground game were Mike Moloney and Cole Myers each with two rushing touchdowns.

Tanner Wiese also contributed for Herculaneum with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Crystal City were Kanden Bolton, Calloway Dashner and Donovan Tullock each with a receiving touchdown.

Herculaneum (1-4) visits Valle Catholic on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. Crystal City (1-5) visits Missouri Military Academy on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

