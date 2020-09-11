Recap: Hermann tops St. James

Hermann beat St. James 22-15 Friday at St. James.
Key offensive contributors for Hermann included Brody Fredrick with a rushing touchdown, Nick Waechter with a receiving touchdown and Markus Eldringhoff with a returning touchdown.
Hermann (2-1) hosts Lutheran St. Charles on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m. St. James (0-3) will be away at Owensville on Friday, September 18 at 7 p.m.
