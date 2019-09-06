Highland ripped visiting Belleville East 33-18 Friday.
Highland got offensive contributions from Connor Sands with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Brett Wuebbles with two rushing touchdowns and Logan Chandler with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Belleville East were Jyaire Bowens, Yohance Flager each with a receiving touchdown and Alex Maxim a field goal.
Highland (1-1) will be away at Marion on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Belleville East (0-2) will host Metea Valley on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.