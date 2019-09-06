Highland breezed by visiting Belleville East 33-18 Friday.
Key offensive players for Highland were Connor Sands with a receiving touchdowna rushing touchdown, Brett Wuebbles with two rushing touchdowns and Logan Chandler with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Belleville East were Jyaire Bowens, Yohance Flager each with a receiving touchdown and Alex Maxim a field goal.
Highland (1-1) visits Marion on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. Belleville East (0-2) will host Metea Valley on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.