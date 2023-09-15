Highland toppled Mascoutah 42-7 Friday at Mascoutah.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Highland. Contributing to their passing game were Dylan Beadle with two receiving touchdowns, Blake Reinacher and Trent Stock each with a receiving touchdown.

Phoenix Lewis also contributed for Highland with a rushing touchdown. Devon Parks led Mascoutah with a rushing touchdown.

Highland (3-1) plays at home against Waterloo on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Mascoutah (1-3) will be away at Civic Memorial on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.