Highland breezed by visiting Jerseyville 42-21 Friday.
Key offensive players for Highland were Brent Wuebbles with two rushing touchdowns, Logan Chandler with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Connor Sands with two receiving touchdowns. Key offensive contributors for Jerseyville were Brian McDonald with a rushing touchdown, Garrett Carey and Carter Quinn each with a receiving touchdown.
Highland (5-3) goes on the road to play Charleston, Illinois on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Jerseyville (2-6) hosts Columbia on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.